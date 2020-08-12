Pinterest sued by former executive for alleged gender discrimination

Pinterest

Pinterest is being accused of gender discrimination and retaliation, this time by a former executive. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, former Chief Operating Officer Francoise Brougher alleged that she was marginalized and excluded from important decisions for refusing to "take a back seat to her male peers." Brougher said she was terminated in April for objecting to demeaning and sexist treatment.

"Pinterest's female executives, even at the highest levels, are marginalized, excluded, and silenced," said Brougher in a statement published on Medium. "According to Pinterest, I was fired not for the results I achieved, but for not being 'collaborative.' I believe that I was fired for speaking out about the rampant discrimination, hostile work environment, and misogyny that permeates Pinterest."

Pinterest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to the New York Times, a spokeswoman said Pinterest is reviewing the suit, adding that it's committed to a culture were "all of our employees feel included and supported."

In June, two former Pinterest employees, both black women, said they experienced racial discrimination and faced retaliation after raising concerns about unfair pay in the workplace.

Silicon Valley has long struggled with diversity and faced accusations of gender bias. In 2012, Ellen Pao sued influential venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins for gender discrimination. Other tech giants, including Facebook, Twitter and Uber, have also been accused of workplace gender discrimination.