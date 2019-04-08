Pinterest sets IPO price range of $15 to $17 per share

Kim Kulish/Getty Images

Pinterest, the lifestyle-focused social network, is pining to go public.

On Monday, Pinterest said in an Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the company plans to sell 75 million shares at a range of $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. This means Pinterest could raise $1.3 billion if the price is set at $17.

The San Francisco-based company filed last month to go public. Founded in 2010, Pinterest said it has more than 250 million monthly active users and brought in more than $755 million in revenue last year. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange as PINS.

Pinterest declined to comment on the filling.

Other internet companies have filed for IPOs this year as well, including Airbnb, Uber, Slack and Lyft. Late last month, ride-hailing giant Lyft became the first of them to go public.