Pinterest launches Today tab for daily trending topics

With the coronavirus keeping millions of people locked down in their homes, Pinterest says it's seeing an increasing number of people coming to the visual bookmarking site for ideas for activities to do while sheltering in place, such as quick cooking recipes, craft ideas and lesson plans for children, among others. Pinterest said interest in finding this kind of inspiration lead the site to fast-track a Today tab that will feature trending topics and Pins curated on a daily basis.

"We're featuring expert information from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control on topics like handwashing during the coronavirus epidemic over the following weeks," Pinterest said in a statement. "In addition, we'll show ideas for kid-friendly baking, work from home setups, family-favorite movies, comfort food recipes and more."

Pinterest says it's seen searches for "homeschool schedule" increase by 32 times and searches for "indoor kids activities" increase by 13 times.

The Today tab at the top of users' home feeds will feature recommendations curated by Pinterest team and guest editors, showing popular ideas based on world events and what people are searching for.

It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has increased our stress levels lately and highlighting that, Pinterest said, is a recent tripling of searches for "stress relief" and "stress quotes." To help relieve some of the stress many are experiencing, Pinterest has launched a feature called 'compassionate search' on the web.

A search for terms like "stress relief" from a desktop computer or phone will present a collection of emotional wellbeing activities and content from emotional health experts.