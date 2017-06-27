Pinterest gives you three new ways to avoid getting hacked

Pinterest

If you're one of Pinterest's approximately 175 million active monthly users, scoot close.

The social network announced on Tuesday three new measures it's introducing to protect your account from being compromised. It isn't unusual to see security measures like this; in fact, they're quickly becoming the norm.

Two-factor authentication

Already used by Google and Facebook, this extra layer of security will text you a verification code to enter each time you log in. It rolls out in the "next few weeks."

2. Device review

Pinterest's Security settings will show you a list of all the devices logged into your account. If one looks bogus, you can kick it from the list.

3. Email heads up for new logins

Pinterest will flag new logins to your account by sending you an email with the name of the device and location. You'll be able to reset your password from here if something looks awry.