Swoonworthy pink and red kitchen gifts for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is replete with bouquets of roses and heart-shaped boxes filled with truffles. But if you and yours are simply jaded by Valentine's Day tropes -- yet still want to buy a gift -- there are other ways to show affection without adhering to the overdone. How about a bright kitchen appliance to add to the collection, in shades of red and pink?

Luckily, there are plenty of brands and companies that love to ramp up colors, rather than sticking to the traditional shades of black, gray and white. Check out our selection of pink and red kitchen-themed gifts that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

Amazon Dish towels are a great way to brighten up the kitchen. And while they're certainly not glamorous, they're a bona fide necessity for any home cook.

Food52 Food52's own line of knives comes in a variety of colors, but for Valentine's Day there's nothing better than the rhubarb, a dusty pink color. Buy the full set of three, complete with a chef's knife, serrated knife and paring knife -- or just add one to the collection.

Anthropologie Upgrade those boring white dishes with this set of matte pink dinner plates from Anthropologie. The rose-colored plates are decorated with concentric circles and painted brown on the rim. Bowls and mugs can be purchased to round out the collection.

Great Jones The darling of direct-to-consumer kitchenware, Great Jones has succeeded in producing a Dutch oven that's just as cute as it is functional. The enameled cast-iron cookware can move from the stove to the oven, prepped to sear and braise just about anything. And in a light pink (aptly called macaron), the Dutchess is sure to stand out in any kitchen.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Make toasting cool again with this vintage-style toaster, painted red or pink. Six browning levels and three presets (reheat, defrost and bagel) mean you can toast bread, bagels, Pop-Tarts and waffles to your heart's content.

Bed, Bath & Beyond With this KitchenAid food processor, you can slice, chop and blend nonstop. The machine comes with five slicers, plus a 3-cup mini bowl for when you're working with only a small amount of food.

Bloomingdales Nothing brings back the nostalgia of the '50s like the products from SMEG. This retro espresso machine, in glorious red, makes whipping up a mug of espresso easy with its sleek body and trimmed-down process -- putting the art of espresso first, rather than excess gadgets.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Save 20% when purchasing this KitchenAid stand mixer. The mixer, in guava glaze color, makes it easier to complete all your baking necessities -- from creaming butter and sugar to mixing pizza dough -- with a flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk and pouring shield.