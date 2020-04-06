CNET

The BioAid mask looks different than most health masks you've seen because it's based on the idea that the best mask is the one that can be readily made. Its shell is like a retail blister pack and its filter is a swatch of the same HEPA material used in many home furnace filters and has been shown by NASA to be an efficient particulate filter. The BioAid isn't N95 certified yet, but co-inventor Marcus Hays is confident it soon will be and that the mask has value in the meantime as CDC mask guidelines broaden.

Orbis

The Hays' Mill Valley, CA, startup Orbis typically works at developing in-wheel electric drive systems for automakers but temporarily pivoted to masks after an assessment of available materials. They determined that polyethylene plastic sheets are plentiful and familiar to many plastic thermoforming companies located around the US. The millions of blister packs, pills packs and water bottles they make are all close industrial cousins of the BioAid mask. "Normally it's not the most environmentally friendly way to go," Hays admitted, "but in this crisis, it's the smart thing to do."

Now playing: Watch this: See the new face mask that might solve shortages

The front of the BioAid mask shell is perforated with breathing holes that are backed by a swatch of common HEPA air filter material glued in place. "Most important is the very small area of filter compared to a conventional N95," Hays said, "because (the availability of) filter material is at crisis stage." HEPA material is regarded as a relatively effective medium for capturing viruses, especially if the virus is latched on to larger carrier particle like aerosolized mucous or saliva.

The BioAid mask can easily be washed with soap and water or put in the top rack of a dishwasher, unlike common N95 respirators. That reusability should help lower effective cost, which Hays said will be in line with other N95 respirators when produced at volume, though that level of production has yet to take place. Even if the price were somewhat higher than a traditional N95 respirator, Hays contends the BioAid's easy cleaning and reusability are important features.

Air Techniques International

Hays said Orbis will provide tools and dies along with manufacturing instructions to interested thermoforming companies who engage in a "nominal" license royalty program. "The royalty on our end is just to keep our operation going to support a chain of products we can follow with," like the next version of BioAid that he said will have a user-replaceable filter.

Orbis

BioAid is just one of many efforts to solve the mask shortage problem, the sum of which constitute an ad hoc Manhattan Project that seems likely to change respiratory protection for the better.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.