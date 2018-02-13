PicoBrew's Z Series appliance is for serious brewers only

PicoBrew, maker of home brewing appliances, on Tuesday introduced a new "professional-grade" model called the Z Series. Inspired by its existing all-grain Zymatic brewer, PicoBrew's Z Series has a modular, stackable design and upgraded materials for use in businesses. The Z Series is available for preorder now and will ship in June.
The Z Series includes four different models, starting at $2,500 (preorder price: $1,499) for the 2.5-gallon Z1 and going up to $8,500 (preorder price: $3,999) for the 10-gallon Z4. PicoBrew's preorder price discounts are available until March 15. It ships outside of the US -- the starting preorder price of $1,499 converts to about £1,080 or AU$1,900.
PicoBrew is targeting restaurants, craft breweries and other businesses with its modular, scalable Z Series. It's also betting serious homebrewers will buy into the Z Series. Its ability to maker larger batches of beer and kombucha gives it an edge over PicoBrew's smaller brewing appliances.
