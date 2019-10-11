Josh Miller/CNET

Mobile phones are all screen, so it makes sense to get the best damn screen money can buy. Believe it or not, that screen may not come from Apple or Samsung; many would say it's found on the Razer Phone. Though a bit long in the tooth (it debuted in December 2017), its 120Hz 5.7-inch screen, spectacular speakers and game-friendly extras have made it something of a cult favorite.

Thankfully, its debut price tag ($700) is long gone. In fact, for a limited time, and while supplies last, the Microsoft Store (via eBay) has the unlocked Razer Phone for $269 shipped with coupon code powerten. It's new, not refurbished, and the lowest price I've seen. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

This is a good spot to mention that there's a Razer Phone 2, which followed the original by a year. And that one is currently on sale for $399.99, a full 50% off its debut price.

But for now let's focus on the onetime-flagship, starting with Sean Hollister's Razer Phone review. His verdict: It may well spoil other phones for you.

That's because the 120Hz screen is so fluid, so responsive, it's "hard to go back" to models running at the more common 60Hz refresh rate. Hollister was also blown away by the Razer's stereo speakers, which sound "better than about 90% of the laptops I've used."

Take note, however, that the phone lacks a headphone jack and offers only a so-so camera and average battery life. Plus, it's a GSM-only device, meaning you're limited to AT&T, T-Mobile and their virtual operators (such as Cricket and Metro).

But if you're seriously into gaming, or want a phone with speakers that actually sound good, the Razer is a must-consider at $269.

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability. Removed bonus deal.

