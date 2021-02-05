Pick up a new skill with these deals from Coursera, Babbel, Rosetta Stone and more

Deal Savings Price









You're still stuck at home waiting for the vaccine, so why not learn a new skill? Whether you're trying to home-school the little ones or take your career to the next level, consider taking advantage of these great deals from popular self-learning sites such as Babbel, Coursera, EdX and Rosetta Stone.

Read more: Want to learn to code? 5 online coding courses for beginners

Coursera Brush up your resume or prepare for that next job promotion with classes from leading universities and companies like Google, IBM and Stanford. Best of all, when you bring a friend to learn together, both of you can get 50% off any course. Try it out for free with the Coursera seven-day trial. Own a business? Check out Coursera Enterprise for your employees. It's risk-free with a 14-day refund guarantee.

Codecademy Codecademy lets you study web development, web design, data science and a handful of other subjects with interactive tutorials. Its basic plan is free, but with a Pro plan you'll get access to in-depth practice exercises, real-world projects, step-by-step guidance and a certification of completion. Normally $40 a month, it's 50% off when you pay annually. That $240 fee breaks down to $20 a month. Additionally, college students can get this Pro annual plan for only $150.

edX Founded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, edX is a nonprofit learning platform featuring live and self-paced online courses from over 140 schools and private corporations, including MIT, Harvard and UC Berkeley. Offerings range from free Advanced Placement courses to College Prep for High School all the way up to Master's Degree classes. Get 15% off verified course enrollment with the code EDXWELCOME.

Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone's system will have you speaking and understanding new languages with short, interactive and portable lessons that can fit into any busy schedule. Deals include a three-month plan ($36), one year ($96) and even a lifetime subscription for $199. The new Lifetime Plus membership ($299) comes with 12 months of group coaching, where a native speaker will lead you and other learners through language exercises to encourage natural conversation.

Babbel Prepare for your post-lockdown vacation by subscribing to Babbel's three-month plan ($10 a month, 30% off), six-month plan ($8.45 a month, 40% off) or an even lower $7 a month (50% off) when you commit to a full year.

