Pi Day sale at Microsoft: Save up to $314 or 31.4% on laptops, tablets, headphones and more

Pi Day is traditionally known for inexpensive pizza and science-themed fruit pies. But tech vendors are starting to flex their sales muscles at this time of year now as well. What do gadgets have to do with Pi? Um, math, I suppose? Nonetheless, Microsoft is ringing in the numerical holiday with savings up to $314 or up to 31.4% off on a slew of desktops, laptops and headphones.

For a list of all the sales this week, check out the -- but I've rolled up the best deals down below. Most of these deals are until supplies last and expire on March 15, so don't miss out.

Acer The Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-51-75BH is a midrange gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and 16GB of RAM, with a GeForce RTX 2060 for the 15.6-inch full HD display. It has a surprising amount of power and features for the price, including a three-zone RGB keyboard and a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port.

HP This HP 14 features a 14-inch touchscreen with a modest 1,366x768-pixel resolution and an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, plus a 256GB solid-state drive. For the holiday sale, Microsoft has lowered the cost to π x 100 dollars.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Laptop 3 is available in a variety of configurations, but it's selling out fast. Right now, your best bet is the 13.5-inch screen in a handful of colors, including sandstone, black, cobalt blue and platinum. For $985, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB and a 256GB SSD, but prices vary depending upon which option you choose.

Turtle Beach This pro-level over-ear headset and amp combo for the Xbox One lets you optimize your gaming audio with a high-caliber audio rig. The headphones have eyeglass-friendly ear cushions, and the SuperAmp lets you stream music and take calls during gameplay.

