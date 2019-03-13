Pi Day 2019: The best pizza and pie deals

Welcome to Fun with Calendaring. May 4 is now widely known as May the Fourth, a lispy play on "May the Force be with you." March 10 recently evolved into the Nintendo-centric Mario Day, because "Mar10."

And let's not forget the best day in the whole wide world: March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day (because of the eponymous mathematical formula that begins with 3.14). What's so great about that? All you have to do is say it out loud and it becomes "Pie Day."

Hence an abundance of deals and promotions centered around pizzas and baked goods. Below I've rounded up some of my favorites, though this list is by no means complete. There may be local stores and restaurants offering discounts and giveaways as well, so check in with your local pizza joints, bakeries and the like.

Pi Day pizza deals

Blaze Pizza: Any regular pizza for $3.14 Blaze Pizza On Pi Day, the chain is offering any regular-size pizza for $3.14. You'll need to download the Blaze Pizza app, create an account and access the deal in the Rewards section. See at Blaze Pizza

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: $3.14 mini one-topping pizza BJ's Restaurant This upscale restaurant does deep-dish and flatbread-style pizzas. To get the $3.14 deal, you'll need to dine in on March 14. See at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Hungry Howie's: $3.14 medium pizza with the purchase of Howie Bread Available now through Thursday, you can get a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 when you purchase a Howie Bread and apply promo code 19PI. See at Hungry Howie's

Pie Five Pizza: Any personal signature pizza for $3.14 Pie Five Pizza This is no mere one-topping deal; Pie Five is offering any of its specialty pizzas (BBQ chicken, Greek, etc.) for $3.14. However, if you want extras like cauliflower crust or vegan cheese, those will cost you extra. See at Pie Five Pizza

Your Pie: $3.14 pizzas Your Pie On Pi Day, the chain will offer $3.14 pizzas, along with various in-store games and giveaways. See at Your Pie

Other Pi Day deals



Boston Market: Buy one pot-pie and a drink, get a second pot-pie free Also known as a "BOGO," this deal requires a coupon, which you can find here. It's good only on Pi Day. See at Boston Market

Kroger: Select pies for $3.14 If there's a Kroger grocery store near you, stop in on March 14, when various bakery pies will be priced at $3.14 each. See at Kroger

White Castle: Breakfast Slider Combo for $3.14 Nope, this has nothing to do with pie. But it's a combo that normally costs over $6, so we'll take it. On Pi Day, use this coupon to get two breakfast sliders, a hash brown and a small coffee for $3.14. See at White Castle

Whole Foods: Save $3.14 on large bakery pies Stop in at your local Whole Foods to get $3.14 off select pies. The varieties will vary by region. See at Whole Foods

Have you found any other Pi Day deals worth mentioning? Mention them in the comments!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!