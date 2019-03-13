Pi Day 2019: The best pizza and pie deals

Welcome to Fun with Calendaring. May 4 is now widely known as May the Fourth, a lispy play on "May the Force be with you." March 10 recently evolved into the Nintendo-centric Mario Day, because "Mar10."
And let's not forget the best day in the whole wide world: March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day (because of the eponymous mathematical formula that begins with 3.14). What's so great about that? All you have to do is say it out loud and it becomes "Pie Day."
Hence an abundance of deals and promotions centered around pizzas and baked goods. Below I've rounded up some of my favorites, though this list is by no means complete. There may be local stores and restaurants offering discounts and giveaways as well, so check in with your local pizza joints, bakeries and the like.
Pi Day pizza deals
Blaze Pizza: Any regular pizza for $3.14Blaze Pizza
On Pi Day, the chain is offering any regular-size pizza for $3.14. You'll need to download the Blaze Pizza app, create an account and access the deal in the Rewards section.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: $3.14 mini one-topping pizzaBJ's Restaurant
This upscale restaurant does deep-dish and flatbread-style pizzas. To get the $3.14 deal, you'll need to dine in on March 14.
Hungry Howie's: $3.14 medium pizza with the purchase of Howie Bread
Available now through Thursday, you can get a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 when you purchase a Howie Bread and apply promo code 19PI.
Pie Five Pizza: Any personal signature pizza for $3.14Pie Five Pizza
This is no mere one-topping deal; Pie Five is offering any of its specialty pizzas (BBQ chicken, Greek, etc.) for $3.14. However, if you want extras like cauliflower crust or vegan cheese, those will cost you extra.
Your Pie: $3.14 pizzasYour Pie
On Pi Day, the chain will offer $3.14 pizzas, along with various in-store games and giveaways.
Other Pi Day deals
Boston Market: Buy one pot-pie and a drink, get a second pot-pie free
Also known as a "BOGO," this deal requires a coupon, which you can find here. It's good only on Pi Day.
Kroger: Select pies for $3.14
If there's a Kroger grocery store near you, stop in on March 14, when various bakery pies will be priced at $3.14 each.
White Castle: Breakfast Slider Combo for $3.14
Nope, this has nothing to do with pie. But it's a combo that normally costs over $6, so we'll take it. On Pi Day, use this coupon to get two breakfast sliders, a hash brown and a small coffee for $3.14.
Whole Foods: Save $3.14 on large bakery pies
Stop in at your local Whole Foods to get $3.14 off select pies. The varieties will vary by region.
Have you found any other Pi Day deals worth mentioning? Mention them in the comments!
