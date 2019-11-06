Adobe

Adobe demoed several early-stage product features at its MAX 2019 conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. At the R&D showcase, called Sneaks, Adobe employees showed off new features that users of Photoshop and Illustrator could potentially take advantage of someday.

One, called All In, aims to help with a common problem: group photos. If you're taking a picture and don't have a tripod or timer, someone has to be behind the lens and not in the frame. All In uses Adobe Sensei AI to automatically identify who's missing and add them to the photo so no one is left out. It uses another photo taken of the person in the same location so you won't have to do an awkward Photoshop add-in later. In the demo, the resulting photo was surprisingly natural-looking.

Another feature, Light Right, helps photographers solve the issue of relighting outdoor photos and videos. The tool uses AI to automatically control the lighting in even large-scale outdoor scenes in Photoshop. You can change the position of sunlight in photos, and the AI will generate the corresponding shadows, so you can create a daylight or sunset effect.

Awesome Audio again uses AI, this time to improve amateur audio recordings to help them sound more professional, using de-noising, de-reverbing, equalization and environment matching.

These new features may not ever make their way into reality. Instead, they're meant to highlight innovative projects employees are coming up with, the release said. However, a project demoed during last year's Sneaks ultimately turned into Adobe Premiere Pro's Auto Reframe tool, 9to5Mac noted.