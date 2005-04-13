CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Photos: Tungsten's on the road again

PalmOne's new Tungsten E2 handheld features a brighter color screen, flash memory and Bluetooth technology.

    Tungsten's on the road again

    PalmOne's new Tungsten E2 handheld features a brighter color screen.

    Credit: PalmOne

    Tungsten E2

    Tungsten's on the road again

    The Tungsten E2 comes with Documents To Go, which lets people work with spreadsheets and word processing documents. People can also synchronize calendars and contacts from Outlook and listen to MP3 tunes.

    Credit: PalmOne

    Tungsten E2