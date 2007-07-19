Photos: The cleanest hybrids of 2007

While the debate rumbles on about hybrid-car fuel economy in real-world driving, J.D. Power and Associates this week published its Automotive Environmental Index of the 30 most environmental cars on the road. No fewer than 10 of the top 30 are hybrid vehicles--up from eight hybrids in last year's shortlist. Check out our slide show of the top 10 greenest hybrids.
