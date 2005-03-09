CNET también está disponible en español.

Photos: Mount St. Helens awakens

Federal researchers reveal pictures taken before, during and after Tuesday's eruption.

    This photo of Mount St. Helens was taken by a research camera Tuesday morning before the eruption. The volcano later spit out a 7-mile high plume of ash and steam.

    Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

    This photo shows the beginning of Tuesday's eruption. The picture was taken about 5:27 p.m. PST by a research camera.

    Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

    This image was captured at 5:53 p.m. PST--about half an hour after the eruption started, and as it was winding down.

    Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

    The volcano's plume was mostly white or otherwise light-colored. For that reason, researchers have concluded that steam was the predominant component.

    Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

