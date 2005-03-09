Photos: Mount St. Helens awakens

Mount St. Helens awakens This photo of Mount St. Helens was taken by a research camera Tuesday morning before the eruption. The volcano later spit out a 7-mile high plume of ash and steam. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey Related stories: Mount St. Helens spews steam, ash Volcano research goes high-tech Mount St. Helens awakens This photo shows the beginning of Tuesday's eruption. The picture was taken about 5:27 p.m. PST by a research camera. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey Related stories: Mount St. Helens spews steam, ash Volcano research goes high-tech Mount St. Helens awakens This image was captured at 5:53 p.m. PST--about half an hour after the eruption started, and as it was winding down. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey Related stories: Mount St. Helens spews steam, ash Volcano research goes high-tech Mount St. Helens awakens The volcano's plume was mostly white or otherwise light-colored. For that reason, researchers have concluded that steam was the predominant component. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey Related stories: Mount St. Helens spews steam, ash Volcano research goes high-tech
