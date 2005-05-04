Photos: Grafitti for the Internet age

Grafedia sightings When people create or discover grafedia, they can send a photo to the Grafedia Web site. Here is a recent photo from a bus stop in Seattle. Credit: Grafedia.net Related stories: High-brow graffiti leads to the Web Grafedia sightings Grafedia is hyperlinked text, written by hand on a physical surface, that links to content such as images, video or sound files. This piece of grafedia is found in the East Village in Manhattan. Credit: Grafedia.net Related stories: High-brow graffiti leads to the Web Grafedia sightings To view the virtual graffiti, people can send an e-mail to the address and then receive the image or other content. This Grafedia sighting comes from San Francisco. Credit: Grafedia.net Related stories: High-brow graffiti leads to the Web Grafedia sightings Painting body parts is another method to spread the message. Credit: Grafedia.net Related stories: High-brow graffiti leads to the Web Grafedia sightings Grafedia can even appear in the newspaper. This classified ad was submitted from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Credit: Grafedia.net Related stories: High-brow graffiti leads to the Web
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.