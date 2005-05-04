CNET también está disponible en español.

Photos: Grafitti for the Internet age

Grafedia is a new form of street art that brings together the wireless and physical worlds.

    Grafedia sightings

    When people create or discover grafedia, they can send a photo to the Grafedia Web site. Here is a recent photo from a bus stop in Seattle.

    Credit: Grafedia.net

    sidewalk art

    Grafedia sightings

    Grafedia is hyperlinked text, written by hand on a physical surface, that links to content such as images, video or sound files. This piece of grafedia is found in the East Village in Manhattan.

    Credit: Grafedia.net

    Manhattan

    Grafedia sightings

    To view the virtual graffiti, people can send an e-mail to the address and then receive the image or other content. This Grafedia sighting comes from San Francisco.

    Credit: Grafedia.net

    San Francisco

    Grafedia sightings

    Painting body parts is another method to spread the message.

    Credit: Grafedia.net

    body language

    Grafedia sightings

    Grafedia can even appear in the newspaper. This classified ad was submitted from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

    Credit: Grafedia.net

    classifieds

