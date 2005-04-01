Photos: And the winner for on-demand is

And the winner for on-demand is Presenters get set to honor the OnDemandie recipients poolside. Credit: Stefanie Olsen Related stories: Awards show spotlights on-demand winners And the winner for on-demand is Michael Zimbalist (left), president of the Online Publishers Association, poses with Victor Harwood, organizer of the Digital Hollywood conference. Credit: Stefanie Olsen Related stories: Awards show spotlights on-demand winners
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.