CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Photonics exhibition trips the lasers fantastic

International optics and photonics society gathers in San Francisco for an enormous photonics and laser exhibition.

SAN FRANCISCO--SPIE, an international society founded in 1955 to advance light-based research, gathered this week in San Francisco for SPIE Photonics West, a huge industry exhibition showcasing some of the newest developments in optics and photonic technology.

Companies exhibiting at the show, which ran from January 23-28, unveiled the lasers, fiber optics, lenses, medical optics, nano interfaces, and optoelectronics that are powering the next generation of consumer gadgets.

LightSmyth NanoStamps on display at SPIE Photonics West, where photonics, lasers, and biomedical optic technologies are being shown off.
LightSmyth NanoStamps on display at SPIE Photonics West, where photonics, lasers, and biomedical optic technologies are being shown off. James Martin/CNET

MD series thermoelectric cooling modules
MD series thermoelectric cooling modules James Martin/CNET

Chinese company Huanic Optoelectronic shows off their lasers at SPIE Photonics West.
Chinese company Huanic Optoelectronic shows off their lasers at SPIE Photonics West. James Martin/CNET

Coated optical glass made by Kimoga, used to bend laser light.
This coated optical glass made by Kimoga is used to bend laser light. James Martin/CNET

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real