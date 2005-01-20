CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

Photo: Sega unleashes iDog

Electronics maker follows in the paw prints of Sony's robotic pup, Aibo.

    Sega's entry into the robotic K-9 club is the iDog, due in April. The pup mimics many of the activities bred into its predecessor and rival, Sony's Aibo.

    Credit: Segatoys.com


    Sony's Aibo may have been around since 1999, but the old dog keeps learning new tricks. The latest version plays digital music files--and dances to the beat. Video capabilities turn it into a watchdog of sorts.

    Credit: Sony


