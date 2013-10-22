Photo basics: using your light meter

Just starting out with photography? Learn the basics of your camera with the Australian Centre for Photography.
In the second episode of this video series, tutor Steven Cavanagh walks us through the light meter inside all digital cameras. In the next video, Steven will explain how to use the exposure triangle and your light meter for fun, creative effects.
