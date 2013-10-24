CNET también está disponible en español.

Photo basics: creative exposure techniques

Steven from the Australian Centre for Photography walks us through using the light meter and the exposure triangle together to achieve creative effects in your photos.

Just starting out with photography? Learn the basics of your camera with the Australian Centre for Photography.

In the third episode of this video series, tutor Steven Cavanagh walks us through using the exposure triangle and the light meter together to achieve creative effects in your photos.

Click here to watch Steven explain the exposure triangle and here for an explanation of your camera's light meter.

