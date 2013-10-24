Photo basics: creative exposure techniques

Just starting out with photography? Learn the basics of your camera with the Australian Centre for Photography.
In the third episode of this video series, tutor Steven Cavanagh walks us through using the exposure triangle and the light meter together to achieve creative effects in your photos.
Click here to watch Steven explain the exposure triangle and here for an explanation of your camera's light meter.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.