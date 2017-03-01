Phones will be back in vogue this year, research firm predicts

Josh Miller/CNET

Good news for the tech giants whose fortunes rise or fall on phone sales: Shipments of smartphones are expected to rebound this year after slow growth in 2016, market researcher IDC said Tuesday.

Worldwide smartphone shipments should grow 4.2 percent year over year in 2017 and another 4.4 percent in 2018. That's an uptick from the market's 2.5 percent growth rate last year, a steep drop from 10 percent growth between 2014 and 2015.

Shipments are expected to reach 1.53 billion units in 2017 and then 1.77 billion units in 2021, according to IDC's projections.

Smartphone sales have been the primary engine of growth for most profitable company in tech (and, well, the world): Apple. Phones are also key to the financial performance of other giants like Samsung and Google, which is behind the Android mobile operating system. Signs that consumers weren't interested in buying phones at the same clip had been overhanging such companies.

In its latest report, IDC didn't expect much shift between the popularity of the two dominant operating systems. Android-based phones account for roughly 85 percent of smartphone shipments, while Apple's iOS makes up the rest.

Although Android growth will gradually decline, IDC said, the researcher doesn't yet see a point that shipments will actually shrink from one year to the next, thanks to demand for new features such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

For iOS, 2016 marked the first time Apple iPhone shipments declined, with volumes falling 7 percent. But the researcher expects a strong rebound in iPhone volumes this year.

The outlook for phones with Microsoft's mobile operating system remains virtually nonexistent because so few manufacturing partners support it, IDC said.