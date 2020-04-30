Phone deals alert: Get the new iPhone SE for $100, $370 off Galaxy Note 10

Deal Savings Price





Starting today, T-Mobile's prepaid phone brand Metro is offering a new 64GB iPhone SE for $100 to new customers or those switching from other carriers. Unveiled earlier this month, Apple's new 4.7-inch model combines the brains of an iPhone 11 and the body of an iPhone 8, and it normally starts at $399.

Angela Lang/CNET Metro's offer -- a $300 discount on the phone's list price -- is among the best we've seen so far. To take advantage of the deal, new customers need to show a valid ID and make six consecutive monthly service payments on any Metro plan, after which they'll get a $100 redemption rebate. (You can see the rest of the terms and conditions here.) That noted, there are plenty of iPhone SE deals currently on offer, and the Cheapskate recently rounded them all up. Read our Apple iPhone SE review.

CNET We've also come across a solid Android deal: A $370 discount on a brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at eBay. The deal features an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 handset -- one of our favorite phones of 2019, and a CNET Editor's Choice -- in Aura Black with 256GB of storage capacity for $575. The Note 10 features a 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a signature S Pen stylus that can remotely control the phone's camera via Bluetooth. The unlocked Galaxy Note 10 will work with all GSM and CDMA carriers, including the big providers like AT&T and Verizon, as well as smaller players like Cricket, Mint Mobile and Visible. You'll need to bring your own SIM card to this situation, however. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review.