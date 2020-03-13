Phoenix Suns continue season on NBA 2K20

2K

The NBA suspended the 2019-2020 season Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak. This announcement apparently won't stop the Phoenix Suns who will take their game to the digital basketball court.

The Phoenix Suns will play against the Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2K20 on Friday, according to a tweet from the team Thursday. Not many other details were provided. The game will apparently be streamed on Twitch, although no specific channel was mentioned.

The season isn’t over yet...



We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K!



Saturday’s game will be moved to tomorrow. Join us live on @Twitch as we take on the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/745QIuvCMc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2020

The NBA's decision to suspend the season came after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, several other leagues also canceled or postponed their seasons including the NHL, MLS and NCAA.

The Phoenix Suns didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.