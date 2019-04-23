Philo is raising prices, but you can grandfather in at the $16 rate

Philo

Well, poop. Following in the recent footsteps of live-TV streaming services DirecTV Now, Hulu and YouTube TV, cord-cutter favorite Philo is raising prices.

Sort of. Starting May 6, the company's $16-per-month plan is going away, leaving only the $20-per-month option.

That's the bad news. The good news is that if you're already a subscriber at the lower tier or you sign up before that date, you can keep the $16 plan.

Everything else remains pretty much the same. The $16 tier includes the following 45 channels:

A&E

AMC

Animal Planet

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

Cheddar Business

Cheddar News

CMT

CLEO TV

Comedy Central

Discovery

DIY

Food Network

FYI

Game Show Network

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

IFC

ID

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

Motor Trend

MTV

MTV 2

MTV Classic

Nickelodeon

OWN

Paramount

People TV

Sci

Sundance TV

Nick Jr

Teen Nick

History

Tastemade

TLC

Travel

TV Land

VH1

Viceland

WE TV

The $20 plan adds 12 more:

American Heroes

Aspire

BET Her

Cooking

Destination America

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Logo

MTV Live

Nick Toons

Revolt

UP TV

Although the bump to $20 from $16 represents a 25% increase, Philo remains one of the cheapest live-TV streaming services. Both tiers include three simultaneous streams and unlimited DVR.

AT&T Watch currently charges $15 per month, but that package includes only 34 channels and doesn't include a DVR option. Sling TV starts at $25 (though a current promotion drops that to $15 per month for the first three months), with 1-3 simultaneous streams depending on the package. If you want DVR, that adds an extra $5.

Neither AT&T Watch nor Philo offers local or sports channels. Sling has lots of the latter, but very limited local stations.

No one ever said cord-cutting would be easy -- or cheap. Although Philo remains a great deal, the handwriting is on the wall: Streaming prices will continue to rise.

