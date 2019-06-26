Philo brings its $20 streaming TV service to Android

Philo

Philo, the $20 per month streaming TV service, is heading to Android.

After previously being limited to iOS, TV platforms and in web browsers the company announced Wednesday that it is finally adding a native Android app. The new app will be free to download in the Google Play Store and for Amazon's Fire tablets.

Similar to AT&T Watch TV and Sling TV, Philo offers a limited assortment of largely cable TV channels for a significant discount compared to larger packages such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu with live TV. While the service offers a host of Viacom channels like BET, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central -- plus AMC and the Food Network -- there are no AT&T-owned Turner channels like CNN or TNT, no Comcast-owned channels such as USA or CNBC and no Disney-owned channels like ESPN, FX or the Disney Channel.

The service also lacks broadcast channels ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

For those who don't need those channels, however, Philo does include unlimited DVR and the ability to watch on up to three devices at once for that $20 monthly price.