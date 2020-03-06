Philips Hue is killing off support for the original Hue Bridge

CNET

Signify, the company behind the popular Philips Hue line of collor-changing smart bulbs and fixtures, said on Twitter that it's ending support for original Philips Hue Bridge in just a few weeks.

After April 2020 no software updates will be made available for the Hue Bridge v1 and compatibility with our online services will be terminated at that time. The Hue Bridge v1 can still be controlled locally via the dedicated Philips Hue Bridge v1 app. >> — Philips Hue (@tweethue) March 6, 2020

"As of April 2020 no software updates will be made available for the Hue Bridge v1 and compatibility with our online services will be terminated at that time," the verified Philips Hue Twitter account said in response to a customer question. You'll still be able to control the original bridge locally via the original bridge's dedicated app.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

First introduced in 2012, the original, circular Hue Bridge was followed by a square-shaped, second-gen version in 2016. That second version of the Hue Bridge added in support for Apple HomeKit, but Signify continued to support the original Bridge for customers who didn't feel the need to upgrade. Now, four years later, that support is scheduled to end.

Signify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.