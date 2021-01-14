Philips Hue has a plan for your light switches at CES 2021

Signify

The classic light switch is a bit of a villain in the smart lighting story, because smart bulbs become unreachable if the switch that powers them gets turned off. Now, at CES 2021, Philips Hue's newest products includes one that promises to end the animosity between bulb and wall once and for all.

Expected to launch in Europe this spring, and in North America by this summer, that product is the Philips Hue Wall Switch Module, and it's designed to be installed in the wall behind your existing light switch. With a built-in battery that promises to last for five years, the module makes sure that your bulbs are still reachable even when the switch is turned off. Expect it to sell for $40, or $70 for a 2-pack (or €40/€70 in Europe).

Meanwhile, other new Hue products include a couple of new outdoor lights and an updated wireless dimmer accessory. The first new light is the Philips Hue Amarant, and it's designed to lie at the bottom of an exterior wall and wash the entirety of it in colorful light. That one arrives in Europe this month for €150, and should arrive in the US in March at an asking price of $170. The other new light, an updated version of the Philips Hue Appear up-and-down light, is planned for release in Europe alone at a price of €150.

As for the new version of the wireless dimmer switch, it's magnetically wall-mountable and designed to pair with whatever Hue lights you like. From there, you can dim them up and down or turn them on and off at the touch of a button, no app or voice command needed. New in this second-gen version are improved controls for triggering scenes and lighting conditions that match the specific time of day -- look for it to make its way from Europe to North America next month at a cost of $25.