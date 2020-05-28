Philips Hue adds Alexa, Siri and Google voice controls for TV-synced lighting effects

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box, released last year, sits between your TV and anything that you might connect to it -- cable boxes, gaming consoles, streaming sticks, you name it. From there, the box reads the incoming video signals and connects them with Philips Hue's color-changing smart lights. That lets you sync your lights with whatever's on screen for real-time color-matching effects -- and now, you can start and stop the Hue Entertainment light show with a quick voice command to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Ry Crist/CNET

As well as starting and stopping the sync effect, you can ask your voice assistant of choice to change between HDMI inputs, power the Sync Box on and off, or switch between video, audio and gaming modes. Signify, Philips Hue's parent company, also says that you can pair your Sync box with your TV's infrared remote or a Logitech Harmony smart remote to allow for quick control of the system with customizable button presses.

Signify is also announcing new Hue Sync support for Dolby Vision or HDR10 Plus content, a future-proofing move that keeps the highest standard content in play.

The new features are available starting today, Signify says. To enable them, just head to the settings in the Hue Sync app and update your system's software. Pairing the system with a third-party voice assistant requires the Philips Hue Bridge -- though if you already spent $230 on the HDMI Sync Box and likely hundreds more on the lights to go with it, then I'm guessing you've already got that covered.