Phil Schiller steps into smaller role at Apple

Apple

Phil Schiller, Apple's longtime head of marketing, is stepping into a new role that will keep him involved in the company but allow him to "make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about." Apple announced the change in a blog post Tuesday and named Greg Joswiak as his replacement.

Schiller's new title will be Apple Fellow, though he'll continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events. Joswiak had been the head of product marketing for four years before stepping into Schiller's shoes as the new head of Worldwide Marketing. Joswiak has been with Apple's marketing team in some capacity for 20 years.

In the announcement, Schiller notes that his new role is part of "planned changes" as he turns 60, but said "I'll keep working here as long as they will have me."

Schiller's most recent accomplishment as head of marketing was turning Apple's popular annual developer conference, WWDC, into an all digital affair this summer.