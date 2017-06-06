'Phantom of the Opera' and 'Hunchback' to get movie reboots

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Move over, Mummy.

More classic horror characters are being added to Universal Pictures' relaunch of its most popular monsters.

Alex Kurtzman, director and producer of "The Mummy" and the creative force behind Universal's new Dark Universe series, revealed Tuesday that "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will be added to the roster of reboots.

"The Mummy" is the first of the Universal Monsters Universe collection of films to get a modern reboot. If it succeeds at the box office, fans could see gritty returns of other beloved horror characters as well.

"We know we're going to do 'Frankenstein,' 'Bride of Frankenstein,' 'Dracula,' 'Creature from the Black Lagoon,' 'Phantom of the Opera,' 'Hunchback of Notre Dame,' 'Invisible Man,'" Kurtzman told Fandom.

"There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off," Kurtzman added. "I think that digging into deep mythologies about monsters around the world is fair game for us, as well and connecting the monsters that we know to some surprising monsters could also be really interesting."

That could mean actor Russell Crowe's Dr. Jekyll character introduced in "The Mummy" could get his own film. Rumors are already swirling that Angelina Jolie should play the lead in "Bride of Frankenstein," while Kurtzman hints he'd be interested in casting actors Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron in other monster roles.

"The Mummy" is due in theaters in the June 9.

