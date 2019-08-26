PewDiePie surpasses 100 million YouTube subscribers

CNET

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg reached a monumental goal for a solo YouTuber by reaching 100 million subscribers. This comes months after Indian music video and trailer channel T-Series reached the mark in May.

YouTube tweeted the news of PewDiePie's achievement on Saturday. The Twitter video created by the video platform shows a clip from the first video on his channel from October 2010 and then the dates of various subscriber achievements over his nine-year career. According to analytics site Social Blade, PewDiePie's subscriber count as of Monday is 100,367,692.

PewDiePie said Monday on Twitter he didn't "feel worthy" and was "grateful." He then uploaded a video titled "Best Week Ever" in which he talked briefly about his success and then read posts about his wedding from the PewDiePie Submission subreddit. It was last week when PewDiePie married his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin.

In late 2018, a rivalry began with PewDiePie and T-Series as the Indian channel had briefly become the most subscribed YouTube channel. Fans of PewDiePie rallied in support of the YouTuber who held the title for years. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed his support. The effort was all for naught as T-Series overtook PewDiePie in March and currently sits at 109 million subscribers.