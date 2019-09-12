PewDiePie changes mind on $50K donation to ADL, says it was a mistake

PewDiePie

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg said he was going to make a considerable donation to the Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday. Then on Thursday, he changed his mind.

PewDiePie explained his decision to not donate $50,000 to the advocacy group in a video titled "My 100 Mil Award Broke" upload to YouTube on Thursday. He says the decision about the donation was rushed.

"I made a mistake of picking a charity that I was advised instead of picking a charity I am personally passionate about, which is 100% my fault," he said Thursday. "This was not the right way to go about it. I knew it wasn't perfect but I also didn't know a lot that surfaced throughout this whole thing about the charity that doesn't fit at all."

In his Tuesday video titled "Unboxing 100 MIL YouTube Award," PewDiePie says he would give $50,000 to the ADL. He then tweeted a statement about the donation, which has since been deleted. Another Twitter account has a screenshot of the statement where PewDiePie says making a donation to the ADL made sense since the organization has spoken against him.

Pewdiepie statement on the ADL donation https://t.co/eGTYDdCEEx pic.twitter.com/RAzEh7eBJM — PewDiePie Submissions (@LWIAY_bot) September 11, 2019

In 2017, the ADL commended Disney's move to cut ties with PewPiePie after he posted anti-Semitic videos to his YouTube channel.

As for the donation, the ADL said they haven't been in contact with PewDiePie.

"ADL learned about the potential donation from Felix Kjellberg when everyone else did: when he made the announcement on his channel earlier this week," an ADL spokesperson said Thursday in an emailed statement. "We have not received any communication from him beyond his public posts."

In Thursday's video, PewDiePie says he will take his time and donate to the right charity for him.

Both videos are related to his recent achievement of obtaining 100 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.