PewDiePie bro army sneaks meme-filled ad page onto WSJ.com

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

PewDiePie's bro army has hit back at a publisher that hit him first.

The Wall Street Journal's website was compromised with an page supporting PewDiePie in his race to stay YouTube's most-subscribed channel. The page, which claimed the WSJ was apologizing to the YouTube star and had fired journalists who misrepresented him, before asking people to subscribe to his channel and including a string of memes.

Pewdiepie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has been YouTube's most-subscribed channel for more than five years, but in the recent weeks his fanbase -- known as the bro army -- has been advocating on his behalf fend off another channel topping his. T-Series, a channel with Indian movie trailers and music videos, is operated by an Indian music record label and film production company of the same name.

Now with video evidence: pic.twitter.com/JAnWv69RD7 — The Imaginary Axis- Tyler (@TylerAtTheAxis) December 17, 2018

A representative for Dow Jones, the publisher of the Journal, said the company has removed the page, which was operated by WSJ Custom Solutions, a unit of the company's advertising arm. It's a "branded content" unit that produces advertising pages that have many of the hallmarks of a news report. The page wasn't affiliated with The Wall Street Journal newsroom, and the Journal's publishing system is "completely separate" from the one used by WSJ Custom Solutions, he added.

"We have launched a full investigation," the rep said. He didn't respond to questions about whether the page was posted through a cyberattack or by somebody simply taking advantage of WSJ Custom Solutions' tools in bad faith.

Kjellberg called out about the ad page and its deletion from this Twitter account.

WSJ joins the fight vs tseries 🔥https://t.co/O0WbSSNedI — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) December 17, 2018

The message on the paper's website said: "WallStreet Journal would like to apologize to pewdiepie. Due to misrepresentation by our journalists, those of whom have now been fired, we are sponsoring pewdiepie to reach maximum subscribers and beat Tseries to 80million. We also need your credit card number, expiry date, and the lucky 3 digits on the back to win the chicken dinner in fortnite."

The message, which concluded with an allusion to the Epic Gamers meme, included a string of image memes after it.

Last year, WSJ reports about racist and anti-Semitic overtones in some of Kjellberg's video jokes lead to an advertiser backlash against him. His channel lost the ability to run ads, a crucial way that the world's most subscribed channel generates revenue, and Disney -- which partnered with him through its acquisition of a digital video agency Maker -- cut ties with Kjellberg.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.