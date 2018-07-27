CNET también está disponible en español.

PewDiePie apologizes for mocking Demi Lovato's hospitalization with meme

The YouTuber deleted the post after realizing it was "insensitive."

PewDiePie Book Signing For "This Book Loves You"

PewDiePie apologized for posting a meme when he "didn't fully know about the situation."

PewDiePie apologized for posting a meme that made light of Demi Lovato's hospitalization for a suspected drug overdose.

The YouTube star's meme, which he posted on Thursday, depicted the Sorry Not Sorry singer asking her mother for money to buy a burger, then spending it on heroin.

"Deleted meme. I didn't mean anything with it and I didn't fully know about the situation," he tweeted afterwards. "I realize now it was insensitive, sorry!"

Demi Lovato Performs at The O2 Arena

The meme made light of Demi Lovato's addiction problems.

Lovato was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, but was stable and recovering on Thursday, CNN reports.

PewDiePie's meme, which was believed to have been a repost from another source, prompted a bad reaction from Lovato's fans and supporters of those suffering from addiction, BBC notes.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has been no stranger to controversy since he became known for his game commentaries and having the site's most popular channel with more than 64.5 million subscribers.

He suffered backlash in 2017 after posting anti-Semitic videos, losing deals with Disney and YouTube. After apologizing, he posted a video about killing Hitler in a video game.

