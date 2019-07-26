Petition to change the day of Halloween spooks Twitter

A Change.org petition to move Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month has given Twitter quite a fright. The petition, started by the Halloween & Costume Association, has gotten over 77,000 signatures toward its 150,000 goal as of this writing Friday.
"It's time for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration! Let's move Halloween to the last Saturday of October," states the petition, which was started last year, but has become a big topic on Twitter now as we inch toward Halloween this year.
Halloween 2019 lands on a Thursday this year, but if the petition succeeds, the holiday would take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Halloween & Costume Association cites safety reasons for wanting to move the holiday. Those who signed the petition agree, and also said it would be easier to not worry about school the next day.
Wrote one signer: "I've been saying this for years!! It only makes sense to do something like this so the kids can celebrate Halloween and not have to worry about school the next day. Not only that but adults can enjoy a Halloween party without having to worry about work."
Either way, the petition has gotten a lot of attention of Twitter.
In retweets of the petition, Halloween purists complained about the idea, suggesting we might as well make Halloween made the whole month of October, or even a year around affair.
