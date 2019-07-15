Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel reportedly criticized Alphabet-owned Google and its ties to China at the National Conservatism Conference on Sunday. He called on the FBI and CIA to investigate the tech company for allegedly aiding the Chinese military, according to Axios.

During a speech, Thiel, who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, reportedly accused the company of having been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence. The event was organized by the Edmund Burke Foundation and served as an effort to unite conservative thinkers under one roof.

Thiel, a Facebook board member and PayPal co-founder, reportedly said Google should be asked if "senior management consider itself to have been thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence" and whether this is why it has "engaged in the seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the US military."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Thiel, through his fellowship organization, didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Thiel's remarks come at a time when Google is already under scrutiny from the Justice Department. In June, it was reported that the DOJ was preparing an antitrust investigation against the search giant.

In the past, Google has received criticism for considering a state-censored version of its search engine for China. Additionally, it received backlash after it decided not to renew an AI project with the US military.