For an actor whose voice and face are unknown to most, Peter Mayhew, whose death was announced Thursday, managed to touch the hearts of millions.
The 7-foot, 2-inch (2.1 meters) actor played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars films and Revenge of the Sith, sharing the role with Joonas Suotamo in 2015's The Force Awakens. He was 74 years old.
Mayhew's family announced in a tweet that the actor died on April 30 in his North Texas home with his family at his side.
A funeral service for family and friends will be held in June, but fans will be able to attend a public memorial in Los Angeles in December, the tweet said.
Discuss: Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, dies at 74
