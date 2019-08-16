Peter Fonda dead at 79: Easy Rider star 'went out laughing,' sister Jane says

Columbia Pictures

Actor Peter Fonda -- best known for co-writing, producing and co-starring in the 1969 cult classic biker movie Easy Rider -- has died at age 79 from respiratory failure related to lung cancer, his family confirmed Friday.

"In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts," the family said in a statement provided to multiple news outlets. "As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy."

As the son of actor Henry Fonda and brother to the equally talented Jane Fonda, Peter Fonda acted for over 50 years, with roles in such notable films as Easy Rider, The Limey, Ghost Rider, 3:10 to Yuma and The Ballad of Lefty Brown. Fonda was nominated for an Oscar for his acting in the 1997 movie Ulee's Gold.

"I am very sad," his sister Jane said in a statement. "He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

Fonda also worked closely with B-movie director Roger Corman on two counterculture classic films -- the 1966 biker movie The Wild Angels and the 1967 nightmarish LSD drug movie The Trip. Also known for his skills as a screenwriter, he was nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay for Easy Rider. Fonda's more recent films included 2017's The Most Hated Woman in America and 2019's The Last Full Measure.

Fonda's fans, including filmmaker Edgar Wright, took to social media to pay tribute to the actor's long film legacy.

"RIP Peter Fonda, counter culture legend, groundbreaking actor and all round real life hero," Wright tweeted on Friday. "His sampled voice in Primal Scream's Loaded will echo on forever: 'Just what is it that you want you to do...'"

"RIP Peter Fonda. Most will post about Easy Rider -- a great film -- but I'd also strongly recommend his 2nd movie as a director - the little known lyrical western The Hired Hand," producer and writer Larry Karaszewski tweeted. "We did an evening together celebrating it at the Cinematheque - Peter was so proud of that film."

RIP Peter Fonda, counter culture legend, groundbreaking actor and all round real life hero. His sampled voice in Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’ will echo on forever: “Just what is it that you want you to do...” https://t.co/kVXWn7QQNA — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 16, 2019

R.I.P. Peter Fonda. Most will post about “Easy Rider” - a great film - but I’d also strongly recommend his 2nd movie as a director - the little known lyrical western “The Hired Hand” - We did an evening together celebrating it at the Cinematheque - Peter was so proud of that film pic.twitter.com/hfY3c0BVlI — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) August 16, 2019

“Yeah, I’m, I’m hip about time. But I just gotta go.”



Peter Fonda, 1940-2019. pic.twitter.com/bu6ODPNkih — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) August 16, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda. Godspeed, Captain America. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) August 16, 2019

Iconic PETER FONDA 1940-2019.

Rest in Peace, “Easy Rider.” You got your money’s worth in this life.



Said Jane Fonda: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.” pic.twitter.com/Udc5b7sIPp — Theron Bell ⚾️ (@theronbell16) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda made an artful, elegiac western with Warren Oates called THE HIRED HAND.



Watch it. pic.twitter.com/uvjyCoWI83 — Travis Woods (@aHeartOfGould) August 16, 2019

EASY RIDER depicted the rise of hippie culture, condemned the establishment, and celebrated freedom. Peter Fonda embodied those values and instilled them in a generation. Independent cinema begins with EASY RIDER. Period. #RIPCaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/HkprgavIM2 — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) August 16, 2019

My first job on a film set was as Peter Fonda's personal driver. He sat in the front seat with me and told me stories about Easy Rider. He was kind and generous and patient. A tender spirit. A special man. pic.twitter.com/wMxhrIdnMX — ᴅᴀɴɪᴇʟ ɴᴏᴀʜ (@_danielnoah_) August 16, 2019

Goodbye, Peter Fonda. 💔 I hope your trip to the great beyond was a groovy one. pic.twitter.com/Sgt0Jqoatq — Elle Schneider (@elleschneider) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda should have won that Best Actor Oscar for Ulee’s Gold in 1998 and I’d shout it in Jack Nicholson’s living room. Go watch it this weekend. His performance is astonishing. pic.twitter.com/uJGGGhRBxc — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda was a lovely person- a beautiful spirit. Peace at last Peter — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 17, 2019

My heart goes out to Jane over the loss of her brother. Peter Fonda was a revolutionary filmmaker during a revolutionary time. Born in the house I now live in, his spirit will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda was one of the oddest people I’ve ever met, and honestly, I think he’d be thrilled to know I remembered him that way. What a life. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 16, 2019

Originally published Aug. 16, 5:15 p.m. PT.