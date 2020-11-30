Peter Dinklage is the new Toxic Avenger in the upcoming reboot

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage will star as the lead character -- disfigured superhero Toxie -- in the upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger for Legendary, Variety confirmed on Monday.

Dinklage is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, as well as recent roles in My Dinner With Herve, Avengers: Infinity War and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The Toxic Avenger story centers around scrawny New Jersey teenager Melvin Ferd who becomes disfigured when he falls into a drum of highly flammable toxic waste. While he survives the accident, the toxic chemicals end up mutating his body into a bulky, horrifying deformed creature with superhuman abilities.

He renames himself Toxie and becomes an unlikely superhero who vows to protect the innocent while fighting evil.

Troma

Toxic Avenger isn't just a movie but a franchise. The original movie ended up being so popular it spawned the sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV -- as well as the children's cartoon series Toxic Crusaders and a musical.

For this upcoming version of The Toxic Avenger, filmmaker Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore) is slated to write and direct the reboot. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers for Troma Entertainment.

There's no word yet on other casting news or release date as of yet.