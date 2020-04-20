PETA wants 'Fat Thor' to go vegan in Thor: Love and Thunder

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Thor has been going through a lot of changes lately, and his weight gain in Avengers: Endgame movie has fans wondering if actor Chris Hemsworth will return in the next Thor movie as Fat Thor (or Bro Thor as Marvel prefers to call him), or if he'll be back to his lean, mean, fighting-machine weight once again.

Director Taika Waititi has yet to decide what Thor will look like in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie. But the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has a suggestion if Thor wants to get rid of a few pounds -- have him go vegan.

PETA sent Waititi an open letter encouraging him to have Thor chose a vegan diet to get back to his fighting weight for Love and Thunder. The open letter posted on PETA's blog on April 16 by representative Lewis Crary says he hopes Waititi "will have the god of thunder get in shape and save the planet by keeping animals off his plate."

Marvel

The letter also reminds Waititi that Hemsworth went vegan while filming the original Thor and Avengers films. If Thor were to go vegan in the movies, his "battle armor would start fitting a little more comfortably."

"If Thor is serious about protecting the Earth, going vegan makes a lot of sense -- axing animal products from his diet could save more than 1,000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, and 30 square feet of forest each day as well as the lives of nearly 200 animals a year," Crary adds. "By having Thor go vegan, you could easily explain his restored physique while hammering home the benefits of a plant-based diet."

Marvel, Waititi and Hemsworth didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thor: Love and Thunder was originally scheduled to open in theaters in November 2021, but now has a new release date set for February 18, 2022.