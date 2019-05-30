I brought home my first dog a few weeks ago, and within days, I was completely smitten with her. I'd do anything for her, and I have to say, I finally understand the appeal of pet-food delivery services as well.

Finding the right food for your pet can be challenging, to say the least, as there are so many products to choose from and so many opinions on the "best way" to optimize the nutrition of both cats and dogs. If you're struggling to find pet food that fits your fur baby's needs (or if you're just sick of driving back and forth to the pet store every week), you might be interested in one of these pet food delivery services, which bring fresh, healthy meals right to your doorstep.

NomNomNow: Fresh, preportioned meals for dogs and cats

Pet Plate: Ready-to-serve meals for dogs

Chewy: Auto-shipping and unbeatable customer service

Farmer's Dog: Human-grade food, tailored to your individual dog

Smalls: Freshly cooked food for cats

PetFlow: Auto-shipping on your pet's favorite foods

Ollie: Meal plans tailored to individual dogs

Bully Bundles: Monthly delivery of low-odor bully sticks

PupJoy: Healthy treats and toys delivered each month

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

NomNomNow It's pretty universally accepted that fresh food is better for you than processed food, and many people believe the same holds true for pet food. If you prefer to feed your furry friends freshly made meals, NomNomNow will be your saving grace, as they'll send you perfectly portioned pet food made from restaurant-quality ingredients and tailored to your pet's size, age and weight. They currently offer four recipes for dogs and two for cats, as well as supplements and treats. Frequency & pricing: Weekly, biweekly or monthly deliveries; $96 to $328 per month for dogs, depending on dog size, and $245 to $256 per month for cats. See at NomNomNow

Pet Plate Balance is a key part of any diet -- including your dog's! That's why Pet Plate offers balanced dog food recipes, designed by vets. They use USDA meat and fresh produce to create precooked, preportioned meals, so all you have to do is open the container and plate it up for your pooch. There are four different recipes available -- chicken, beef, turkey and lamb -- and you can even heat the meals up in the microwave if your dog is fussy. Frequency & pricing: Weekly deliveries; $2.50 to $19 per day, depending on your dog's age, weight and breed. See at Pet Plate

Chewy Chewy is essentially the Amazon of pet supplies. This online retailer carries a huge variety of supplies for all types of animals, from cats and dogs to reptiles and horses, and when you opt into auto-shipments of your go-to pet food, you'll save 5 to 10 percent on select brands. So no more worrying about running out of kibble -- or potty pads, or tick medicine, or whatever. Plus, Chewy is known for its top-notch customer service, which is available 24-7. Frequency & pricing: Choose your own frequency; pricing depends on what products you order. See at Chewy.com

The Farmer's Dog Dogs have unique nutritional needs -- you wouldn't feed a chihuahua the same amount of food as you would a Newfoundland. That's why Farmer's Dog creates a personalized profile for your pooch based on breed, age, activity level, ideal weight and sensitivities, and they make adjustments to your plan as needed. Farmer's Dog uses human-grade ingredients to create easy, ready-to-serve meals -- all you have to do is open the package and let your dog dig in. Frequency & pricing: Choose your ideal frequency anywhere between every 2 and 12 weeks; $16 to $90 per week based on dog size. See at The Farmer's Dog

Smalls Cats deserve quality food, too! If you're a proud feline owner, you might like Smalls, which is one of the few pet food delivery services catering solely to the kitties out there. This company uses fresh, high-quality ingredients that are lightly cooked to create all-natural, grain-free cat food. It even coaches you through transitioning your cat to its meals and offers a full refund if your cat sticks up its nose at it (as cats are apt to do). Frequency & pricing: Choose your frequency anywhere between weekly and every 6 weeks; $2 to $3.50 per cat, per day. See at Smalls

PetFlow Similar to Chewy, PetFlow in an online marketplace dedicated to all things pets. They cater to cat and dog parents, and you can choose to have products automatically shipped to you on a recurring schedule, ensuring you never run low on food, treats or other supplies. Plus, for every order shipped, PetFlow donates a bowl of food to animal shelters, so it's a purchase you can feel good about. Frequency & pricing: Choose your ideal frequency anywhere from every 2 to 16 weeks; price depends on the products you choose. See at PetFlow

Ollie Ollie is another popular option for fresh dog meals that are catered to your dog's individual needs. It'll provide you with a portion recommendation based on your pup's age, weight and so on, and you'll get deliveries of its four vet-formulated recipes made with human-grade meat, vegetables, and supplements. Oh, and it offers healthy dog treats, too! Frequency & pricing: Biweekly or monthly; $9 to $42 per week See at Ollie

Bully Bundles Bully sticks are a favorite among many dog owners, as they keep pups busy for hours and are more easy to digest than rawhide. Bully Bundles will make sure you always have extra bully sticks on hand, as it sends you a monthly delivery of 100 percent beef sticks, and because its product is fresher and cooked for longer, the sticks don't smell as bad as other popular products. You can choose between 6- or 12-inch bully sticks, as well as how many you want each month -- anywhere from 6 to 60. Frequency & pricing: Monthly; $13 to $100, depending on the size and quantity See at Bully Bundles

PupJoy Dogs are pretty much synonymous with joy, so it's only appropriate that this subscription box is called PupJoy. It'll send you monthly healthy treats, chews and toys for your furry friend, and you can even customize your product selection if your dog has food sensitivities, is a "power chewer," or only wants toys. Frequency & pricing: Monthly; $26 and up, depending on customization See at PupJoy

This post was written by Camryn Rabideau.