Personal data used in COVID-19 unemployment claims exposed in data breach

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The personal data of those seeking COVID-19 pandemic unemployment assistance was exposed over the weekend, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) confirmed Wednesday. Deloitte, which administers the program, notified ODJFS that around 12 people were able to view other claimants' data in that state. The data reportedly included thousands of Social Security Numbers and home addresses.

Deloitte fixed the issue within an hour, ODJFS said, with the department contacting those who were accidentally given access to others' data.

"Although there is no evidence of any widespread data compromise, Deloitte is offering credit monitoring to all PUA claimants for 12 months," ODJFS said.

According to ABC News, applicants in Colorado and Illinois were also affected. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and Deloitte didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.