Perfect skin, sinus relief and a Roomba-like toothbrush: 5 wellness devices you'll want in 2019

It's happening: Beauty and wellness are getting a major dose of technology and it's going to make us all feel a whole lot better. Major companies like Proctor and Gamble, Neutrogena and L'Oreal are investing heavily in the "wellness" space, returning products driven by artificial intelligence, 3D printing and devices that quite literally go more than skin deep.

These devices and formulations promise precise treatment, taking your money further and realizing results a lot faster. Here are five beauty and wellness products I can't wait to get my hands -- er, face -- on in 2019.

Effort-free flawless skin Opté Precision Skincare System Angela Lang/CNET If, like me, you apply foundation or concealer and skincare products almost daily, Opté could make your morning routine a lot simpler. Opté, a Procter & Gamble brand, promises flawless (literally, no flaws) skin with minimal product and minimal effort. The device, which is a little smaller than a Clarisonic, uses blue light to "scan" your face for imperfections, like age spots, and immediately applies formula to just the small areas that need it. The best part? It actually works. After seeing the device in action at CES, the before-and-afters were astonishing. The finished look is skin that looks natural, makeup-free and spotless. This device was one of CNET's top 10 products from CES 2019. Pricing and availability is TBA, but Opté is expected to come out in 2019. See at Opté Read more on CNET

Skincare gets customized Neutrogena MaskID custom sheet mask Neutrogena Neutrogena's newest product takes custom-formulated skincare and puts it in everyone's favorite medium, the sheet mask. MaskID, which will be released this year, is a service that sends you sheet masks shaped and formulated specifically for your face. After scanning your face with a phone, Neutrogena will 3D-print, fill and deliver a sheet mask designed just for you. MaskID will be available "later this year" and pricing is TBD. For now, check out Neutrogena's Light Therapy Acne Mask and Skin360 app. See at Neutragena

PH is the new skin type La Roche-Posay My Skin Track Sharon Profis/CNET Most people define their skin as dry, oily or combination, but La Roche-Posay (a L'Oréal company) is trying to change that. Your skin's pH -- how acidic or alkaline it is -- might be a better way to identify skincare needs, according to La Roche-Posay. The skincare maker's new product, My Skin Track pH, is a small patch that measures your skin's pH, which should be slightly acidic, but can get out of whack due to diet, lifestyle and hormones. The small, fingernail-sized patch connects to an app that, of course, recommends products based on your pH levels. By making data-backed recommendations, My Skin Track could help take the guesswork out of skincare purchases, leading to faster results. Details about pricing and availability have not yet been shared. See at La Roche-Posay

For de-clogging your face ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief Device Sharon Profis/CNET Let's get gross for a second. Your sinuses are supposed to produce mucus, but allergies, a cold or other environmental factors can cause them to get clogged, leading to pain. In most cases, people take medication to relieve their sinus pain, but the ClearUP -- a new device from Tivik -- could help you take less medication. The small, handheld device uses microcurrent technology to identify and declog sinuses, relieving pain almost instantly. The ClearUP is currently FDA-cleared to treat sinus pain associated with allergies, but after trying the product and feeling my sinuses instantly drain, it's possible the device does a little more than just that. No word on pricing or availability just yet, but you can sign up for updates on Tivic's website. See at Tivic