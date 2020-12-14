Perez Hilton says he's devastated after getting banned from TikTok

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was permanently banned from TikTok for repeatedly violating the app's rules. Hilton said he plans to appeal but isn't "optimistic" his account will get restored.

In a video streamed on YouTube on Monday, Hilton said he learned on Friday night TikTok was banning him from the short-form video app where he attracted 1.6 million followers. He created a backup account but that was also removed by TikTok.

"It's not just about TikTok. It's about this year and me struggling so much and TikTok being such an escape for me and giving me so much joy," Hilton said in the video. "I had pinned so much hope for my future onto TikTok." He added he's felt devastated by the ban.

A TikTok spokeswoman confirmed Hilton has been permanently banned from the platform for violating the site's rules but didn't specify which ones.

"We are deeply committed to maintaining a welcoming and supportive community environment. Our Community Guidelines apply to everyone and everything shared on TikTok, and we remove accounts that repeatedly violate our policies," TikTok said in a statement.

Hilton didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. He said in the YouTube video he's been accused of bullying on TikTok but denies the allegations. In another video posted on Twitter over the weekend, Hilton also mentions he's been flagged for violating TikTok's rules against nudity and harassment.

Some of Hilton's remarks on TikTok has sparked criticism from the app's users that he attacks teenagers. In March, Hilton commented on a video of TikTok star Charli D'Amelio who has more than 100 million followers dancing in a bikini to a remix of the song "Sugar," by Brockhampton. "Anyone else think it's inappropriate for a 15-year-old to dance to this?" he wrote. The comment led to an online petition with more than 228,300 signatures on Change.org calling for TikTok to ban the 42-year-old blogger. In another instance, Hilton said he was accused of bullying for referring to Dixie D'Amelio as Charlie D'Amelio's sister rather than by her name.

"That's a hard pill for me to swallow because I thought I was not being cruel or nasty or hurtful. I was sharing news and opinions," Hilton said.

On Monday, Hilton alleged several top creators threatened to quit TikTok for a rival app if the company didn't ban him from the app. In the YouTube video, Hilton said he doesn't want to reveal the names of the creators because he's worried about getting sued.

He also apologized to the creators, the D'Amelio family and TikTok.

"I want to say something with the utmost of sincerity. I am sorry and truly I did not consider my actions as bullying," he said.