Percy Jackson and The Olympians series coming to Disney Plus

20th Century Studios

Disney Plus has greenlit a Percy Jackson and The Olympians show based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

Riordan himself confirmed the news in a video message posted to Disney Plus' social media accounts Tuesday.

"The wait is over, demigods," Riordan said. "I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and The Olympians is really, truly and for sure coming to your screens."

Riordan said the series pilot would be directed by James Bobin, who also directed the pilot for Disney Plus' the Mysterious Benedict Society. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will author the pilot, according to a press release from Disney.

The Percy Jackson book series consists of five novels. There are more than 180 million books from the series in print globally, according to the release. Two movies based on the books, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, debuted in 2010 and 2013.