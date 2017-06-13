Pepsi mocked for going kinky with Nintendo Switch giveaway

We're not quite sure what message Pepsi's trying to send with its "#Pepsi Summer social-media ad campaign," but it doesn't seem to be subliminal.
The ad, which we first saw on Twitter, features a short Snapchat video of a Nintendo Switch being repeatedly slipped into a backpack next to a Pepsi Fire by what appears to be a female hand. The Tweet text reads: "Grab a Pepsi, Snap the code & Unlock #PepsiSummer Snapchat experiences + enter for a chance to win prizes including a Nintendo Switch."
Needless to say, some of the responses to the ad have been both cutting -- and amusing -- with several people making reference to Pepsi's controversial Kendall Jenner commercial, which the company cancelled after it became the target of an online protest.
Here's a selection of some of the best. Feel free to add your own in the comments section below.
So far, Pepsi has only waded into the thread on Twitter with a single message: An apology to a customer complaining about flat soda.