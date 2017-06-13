Pepsi mocked for going kinky with Nintendo Switch giveaway

Grab a Pepsi, Snap the code & Unlock #PepsiSummer Snapchat experiences + enter for a chance to win 🔥 prizes including a Nintendo Switch™ pic.twitter.com/6bsBDWzqVG — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) June 12, 2017

We're not quite sure what message Pepsi's trying to send with its "#Pepsi Summer social-media ad campaign," but it doesn't seem to be subliminal.

The ad, which we first saw on Twitter, features a short Snapchat video of a Nintendo Switch being repeatedly slipped into a backpack next to a Pepsi Fire by what appears to be a female hand. The Tweet text reads: "Grab a Pepsi, Snap the code & Unlock #PepsiSummer Snapchat experiences + enter for a chance to win prizes including a Nintendo Switch."

Needless to say, some of the responses to the ad have been both cutting -- and amusing -- with several people making reference to Pepsi's controversial Kendall Jenner commercial, which the company cancelled after it became the target of an online protest.

Here's a selection of some of the best. Feel free to add your own in the comments section below.

What genre of porn is this? — RICK WOOD (@Rickw00d) June 13, 2017

Not to be to forward, but Joan Crawford would not approve of this. But I would like a Nintendo Switch. #PepsiSummer — cmortalx (@cmortalx) June 13, 2017

Omg put ur switch in a case!!!! pic.twitter.com/ekPom63ARI — Jamie Lynn ODell (@JamieLynnODell) June 13, 2017

You seriously need to fire your marketing team and start over. pic.twitter.com/0BVtdU7dvv — Lara Taylor 🌹 (@LaraTaylor23) June 13, 2017

Nah..Kendall Jenner may pop up at the next protest I attend and ruin it! And why does this looks NSFW? Messed up again Pepsi! Stupidity — Liz Dixon (@DeDreyasmommie) June 13, 2017

Why is that phone humping that sack? Ewwww. #pepsiPorn pic.twitter.com/JwGP3rWBmi — Dame J. E. Marshall (@DameJEMarshall) June 13, 2017

Why is your ad a loop that looks like a phone being used as a dildo? — Former Mullet (@formermullet) June 13, 2017

So far, Pepsi has only waded into the thread on Twitter with a single message: An apology to a customer complaining about flat soda.