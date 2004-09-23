CNET también está disponible en español.

PeopleSoft woos through its woes

Don't say the O word at PeopleSoft's conference, where the company tries to entice customers to stick around and upgrade.

At a customer conference at which the O word is being avoided, PeopleSoft tries to woo customers to upgrade and stay, takeover threat or no.

PeopleSoft pushes customers to upgrade

Under threat of hostile takeover, PeopleSoft offers freebies to customers that migrate to latest software release.
September 23, 2004

PeopleSoft devotees in denial?

reporter's notebook With software tycoon Larry Ellison poised to dismantle his rival, why are PeopleSoft customers so relaxed?
September 22, 2004

Company's chief vows to keep up the fight

Craig Conway sounds upbeat note, says PeopleSoft will overcome, at company's annual user conference.
September 21, 2004

PeopleSoft deepens ties with IBM

The business applications maker will integrate its technology more closely with infrastructure software from Big Blue.
September 21, 2004

A 'Plan B' for PeopleSoft customers

With an Oracle buyout looking more likely, software-maintenance start-up TomorrowNow's phone is ringing off the hook.
September 20, 2004

Sweetening the severance packages

In a move to retain employees, PeopleSoft increases to 12 weeks of pay the size of the minimum severance package for employees.
September 20, 2004

Last hurrah for PeopleSoft?

After Oracle's court victory, customers will look for reassurance at what could be PeopleSoft's last annual user conference.
September 20, 2004

Oracle's day in court

special coverage Four weeks of testimony give way to the judge's deliberations, with the verdict handing a major victory to Oracle.
September 20, 2004
