PeopleSoft woos through its woes

At a customer conference at which the O word is being avoided, PeopleSoft tries to woo customers to upgrade and stay, takeover threat or no.
PeopleSoft pushes customers to upgradeUnder threat of hostile takeover, PeopleSoft offers freebies to customers that migrate to latest software release.
PeopleSoft devotees in denial?reporter's notebook With software tycoon Larry Ellison poised to dismantle his rival, why are PeopleSoft customers so relaxed?
Company's chief vows to keep up the fightCraig Conway sounds upbeat note, says PeopleSoft will overcome, at company's annual user conference.
PeopleSoft deepens ties with IBMThe business applications maker will integrate its technology more closely with infrastructure software from Big Blue.
A 'Plan B' for PeopleSoft customersWith an Oracle buyout looking more likely, software-maintenance start-up TomorrowNow's phone is ringing off the hook.
Sweetening the severance packagesIn a move to retain employees, PeopleSoft increases to 12 weeks of pay the size of the minimum severance package for employees.
Last hurrah for PeopleSoft?After Oracle's court victory, customers will look for reassurance at what could be PeopleSoft's last annual user conference.
Oracle's day in courtspecial coverage Four weeks of testimony give way to the judge's deliberations, with the verdict handing a major victory to Oracle.
