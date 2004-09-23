PeopleSoft woos through its woes

September 23, 2004

September 22, 2004

September 21, 2004

September 21, 2004

September 20, 2004

Under threat of hostile takeover, PeopleSoft offers freebies to customers that migrate to latest software release.With software tycoon Larry Ellison poised to dismantle his rival, why are PeopleSoft customers so relaxed?Craig Conway sounds upbeat note, says PeopleSoft will overcome, at company's annual user conference.The business applications maker will integrate its technology more closely with infrastructure software from Big Blue.With an Oracle buyout looking more likely, software-maintenance start-up TomorrowNow's phone is ringing off the hook.

September 20, 2004

In a move to retain employees, PeopleSoft increases to 12 weeks of pay the size of the minimum severance package for employees.

September 20, 2004

After Oracle's court victory, customers will look for reassurance at what could be PeopleSoft's last annual user conference.

previous coverage



September 20, 2004

Four weeks of testimony give way to the judge's deliberations, with the verdict handing a major victory to Oracle.