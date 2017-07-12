People watched nearly 7 billion hours on Roku devices this year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku has to compete with three of the world's biggest tech companies to sell its streaming boxes. But it doesn't appear to be struggling to keep up.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company on Wednesday said it hit 15 million monthly active accounts at the end of June, up 43 percent from the year earlier. Also, users streamed nearly 7 billion hours using Roku's platform in the first half of the year, up 61 percent from the same period in 2016.

Roku has become the leading player in steaming devices, with more households accessing the company's streamers to play TV and movies than competing devices from Apple, Amazon and Google, according to ComScore.