CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Digital Media

People throw money at online media they get for free (The 3:59, Ep. 329)

We break down why music and news subscriptions are on the rise, talk about T-Mobile and Verizon's competing 5G visions and discuss Sen. Al Franken's resignation.

Free just isn't as appealing as it used to be. 

On today's podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: People are throwing money at online media they can get...
4:20

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

People are throwing money at online media they can get for free (The 3:59, Ep. 329)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo

Next Article: Take my money: Why you're paying for free media willingly